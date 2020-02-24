|
Raymond E. Davis was born on August 8, 1939 in Roanoke Rapids, NC to the late Henry Davis and Carrie Ivey Davis. He attended the Halifax County School System. Raymond moved to New Jersey over 50 years ago. He worked at the West Keansburg Water Company in Hazlet, NJ for many years until he became disabled. Raymond was preceded in death by his former wife, Annie E. Davis, three sisters; Louise (William) Boone, Dorothy (David Russell) Young, and Lorine Jones and one brother Lewis (Joyce) Davis. He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters; Pattie (Walter) Faulcon of Ewing, NJ and Willie Mae Nelson of Roanoke Rapids, NC; his brother-in-law, Louis Jones of Ewing, NJ; two grandsons Joseph and Peter Charles; several nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to caregiver, Ravenna Giddens (aka Tiny). Funeral service will be 11am Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Hughes Funeral Home 324 Bellevue Ave. Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 9am until time of service at the funeral home. Interment Ewing Cemetery Ewing, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 25, 2020