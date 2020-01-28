|
|
Raymond R. Klama, 85 of Trenton, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on January 25th, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson, University Hospital in Hamilton. He was born on December 10th, 1934 in Trenton to Wiktor and Antonina Ochtera Klama. Raymond served honorably in the United States Marine Corps., attaining the rank of Sergeant in Aviation Ordance during the Korean War. He spent many years as a metallurgical technician for CF&I Corp. He then went on to spend 25 years serving the State of New Jersey Department of Community Affairs as a housing inspector and was eventually promoted to department Supervisor. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, attending Holy Cross church and previously worshipped at St. Stanislaus Church. He was a very active member in the Sacred Heart, Holy Name Society where he was a 60 year member and previously served as President, as well as holding many other officer and committee positions. He was a small game hunter and fisherman, both salt and fresh water. He was a avid Philadelphia Flyers hockey team supporter. Ray and his wife Dolres spent many years traveling the country and proudly visiting Poland. Raymond is survived by his loving wife Dolores M. Sawicz Klama of 60 years; 3 sons Raymond T & wife Donna Klama of Burlington City, Joseph & wife Mary Klama of Bordentown township and Robert & wife Laurie of Ewing Township; 7 grandchildren Katelyn, Jessica, Sofia, Joseph P., Lucas, Wesley and Grace; sisters Felicia Stoj and Adele Arbitrell; sister in law Louise Klama; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Wiktor & Antonina Ochtera Klama; sisters Elanor, Jane, Victoria and Dolores Carvill; brothers Stephen, Leon, John and Adolph. A funeral will be held on Friday morning, January 31st at 11:30 a.m. from the Winowicz Funeral Home on 308 Adeline Street at Beatty Street, Trenton. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Friday at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. Dennis Apoldite, Pastor, presiding, from the Church of The Holy Cross on 233 Adeline Street. Internment with Military Honors will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Hamilton Township. Calling hours will be Friday Morning from 9:30am to 11:30am at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 29, 2020