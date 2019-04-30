|
|
Rebecca M. Carson, 37, of Bordentown Twp., passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hackensack University Medical Center. Born in Norristown, PA she resided in Green Lan e, PA prior to moving to the Hamilton area when she was a junior in high school. A graduate of Hamilton High West, Class of 2000, Becky’s love of children led her to a career as a day care teacher. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bordentown where she also served as a Sunday School teacher. Becky loved amusement parks, especially her trips to Disney World, which she called her happy place. She enjoyed bowling and listening to Christian Music and was a loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt. Predeceased by her mother, Doris Ellen Woodward, she is survived by her husband, William M. Carson; her father and stepmother, Norman and Beverly Woodward; her sister, Melissa Schaffer; brother, Bryan Woodward; stepsister, Jennifer Worthington; parents-in-law, Michael and Kathy Carson; sister-in-law, Andrea Carson; grandmother, Irene Pinter as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held Friday, May 3 from 6 to 9 pm at the Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, NJ. Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4 at the First Baptist Church of Bordentown, 127 Prince St., Bordentown, NJ. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton. Memorial contributions may be made in Becky’s name to the First Baptist Church of Bordentown, 127 Prince St., Bordentown, NJ 08505.
Published in The Trentonian on May 1, 2019