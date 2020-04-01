|
|
Richard A. Scranton, Sr. age 88 of Sayreville, formerly of Trenton passed away March 29th, 2020 in the Venetian Care & Rehab Center in South Amboy. Born in Middletown CT, Richard was a long time area resident. A US Army Veteran of the Korean War, Richard retired from Union Camp Company as a Machine Operator. Predeceased by his parents Eugene and Jennie Potter Scranton, 3 brothers and 6 sisters, Dick is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Lorraine Butchko Scranton, 2 sons and spouses Richard A. Jr. and Jessie Scranton of Cape Coral FL, Robert and Dororthy Scranton of Bordentown, and a daughter and spouse, Christine and Kenneth Hays of Sayreville, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held at the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ. Burial will be in the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery Arneystown NJ. Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer Foundation 322 8th Ave. NY NY 10001.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 2, 2020