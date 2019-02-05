|
Richard Brunn, 92 of Ft. Pierce passed away February 1, 2019 in Vero Beach. Richard was a proud WWII veteran serving in the Navy as an electrician’s mate aboard the USS Moale. The USS Moale helped escort the fleet to the Bay of Japan for Japan’s surrender. He was a member of the Electricians Union 102. He will be sadly missed by is sons Rick (Joan) Brunn, Jay Brunn, Daughters, Linda Weingart and Gail (John) Pillitteri, 8 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased in death by his wife of 60 years, Janet (Briggs) Brunn. A Memorial service will be May 4th at the Allentown Presbyterian Church in Allentown, NJ. Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiford.com
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 6, 2019