Richard James Jones, 66, of Ewing, passed peacefully on February 6, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was he born, raised, and educated in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Richard was employed by Hills Refrigeration for over 12 years. As an entrepreneur, he started several businesses and provided work for people in the community. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Joanna Jones and two brothers, Johnnie and Archie Jones, Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Vivian; two sons, Richard Jones and Kevin Jones of all Ewing NJ; two brothers, Lester McClellan of Laurel, MS and Stanley Gill of Milwaukee, WI; seven grandchildren, Infiniti, Kevin (Ashli), Richard III, Sy’erra, Asani, Laniya, and Tonice; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1 pm at Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1225 Calhoun Street, Trenton, NJ 08638. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 11am to 1 pm at the chapel. Arrangements: Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 14, 2019