Richard Elwood O’Neal Sr., 68, of the 100 Block of Huff Avenue died early Tuesday morning in the presence of loved ones. Born August 10th, 1951, he is the son of the late Robert O’Neal Sr. & survived by his mother Barbara O’Neal. Mr. O’Neal graduated from Trenton Central High School in 1970. He worked as a proud member of iron workers local 68 for 35 years before retiring in 2013. He is survived by his beloved wife Deborah Ann O’Neal, 4 children and 16 grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers Robert O’Neal Jr., Bruce O’Neal and a host of friends and relatives. Services will be held on Friday, August 23rd starting at 11am at Al-Firdous Funeral Home 215 Grand Street Trenton, NJ 08611.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 23, 2019