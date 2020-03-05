The Trentonian Obituaries
Richard Petro Obituary
Richard S. Petro, 84, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton. Born in Trenton he was a Hamilton resident for 53 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during peace time for 4 years. He operated P & S Backhoe and Dump truck Services since 1973. He was a member of the former Baron AA and a member of Second Chance for being a heart and kidney transplant survivor. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Madeline (Caruso) Petro; and siblings, Michael Petro and Carol Lawton. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Virginia (Chianese) Petro; his caring children, Richard, Jr. of Hamilton and Michelle and her husband John Raymond of Chesterfield, NJ; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, March 9, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony’s RC Church, 626 South Olden Avenue, Hamilton. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects to Richard’s family Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to: , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691, telephone 609-208-0020. Arrangements are being coordinated by Gruerio Funeral Home, 311 Chestnut Avenue, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 6, 2020
