|
|
Richard S. Petro, 84, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton. Born in Trenton he was a Hamilton resident for 53 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during peace time for 4 years. He operated P & S Backhoe and Dump truck Services since 1973. He was a member of the former Baron AA and a member of Second Chance for being a heart and kidney transplant survivor. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Madeline (Caruso) Petro; and siblings, Michael Petro and Carol Lawton. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Virginia (Chianese) Petro; his caring children, Richard, Jr. of Hamilton and Michelle and her husband John Raymond of Chesterfield, NJ; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, March 9, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony’s RC Church, 626 South Olden Avenue, Hamilton. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects to Richard’s family Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to: , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691, telephone 609-208-0020. Arrangements are being coordinated by Gruerio Funeral Home, 311 Chestnut Avenue, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 6, 2020