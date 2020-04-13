|
Richard S. Czyzewski, Sr., age 87 of Hamilton Twp., passed away April 11th, 2020 in the RWJ/Hamilton Hospital. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident Rich was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He retired as a Shop Steward from American Standard after 37 years of service and continued on as a part-time consultant. Predeceased by his parents Adam and Stephanie Forczek Czyzewski, a brother Edward Czyzewski, he is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Grace Archer Czyzewski, a son Richard S. Czyzewski Jr., of Glen Burnie MD, a daughter and spouse Michele and Kevin Poggi of Long Valley NJ, a brother Ronald and spouse Rose Czyzewski of Hamilton Township, sister-in-law Estelle Czyzewski of Sunnyvale CA, 6 grandchildren, Amanda Czyzewski, Jessica Poggi, Kristen Poggi, Katelyn Poggi, Halina Czyzewski, and Preston Czyzewski, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the Pandemic Burial will be private in the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery Arneystown NJ. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the 370 7th Ave. Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 14, 2020