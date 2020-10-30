Richard W. Borne, age 67, passed away on Saturday, October 4th, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Rich was born in Trenton, NJ on January, 14th 1953 to Richard and Aida Borne. Rich worked for the State of New Jersey, Department of Corrections, as a Building and Maintenance Supervisor, and retired after 25 years of service. He enjoyed vacationing, spending time with close friends, and working on his Mercury Marauders. He is survived by his long time fiancé Miriam Yates, Sister Carol Borne Czahur and her children, and lifelong best friend Doug Simmins. He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Aida Borne. Due to COVID-19 a service will not be held at this time. Condolences may be sent 112 Pope Ave. Hamilton, NJ 08619.



