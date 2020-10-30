1/1
Richard W. Borne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard W. Borne, age 67, passed away on Saturday, October 4th, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Rich was born in Trenton, NJ on January, 14th 1953 to Richard and Aida Borne. Rich worked for the State of New Jersey, Department of Corrections, as a Building and Maintenance Supervisor, and retired after 25 years of service. He enjoyed vacationing, spending time with close friends, and working on his Mercury Marauders. He is survived by his long time fiancé Miriam Yates, Sister Carol Borne Czahur and her children, and lifelong best friend Doug Simmins. He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Aida Borne. Due to COVID-19 a service will not be held at this time. Condolences may be sent 112 Pope Ave. Hamilton, NJ 08619.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved