It is with great sadness we announce, on Monday November 18, 2019, Richard Zarrilli, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 79. Richard is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years Shirley as well as three sons, Rich, Mark & wife Janice and Anthony & wife Kendra. He is also survived by his brother Gary & wife Roseann, his sister Maria, along with seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn and her new husband Ryan Wells, Richard, Shannon, Hanna, Grace, Ella and Anthony. Richard was born January 10,1940 and grew up in Trenton, NJ. He moved with his family to Brick, NJ in 1975, where he was the principal of Buchanan Builders. Richard spent many successful years in the home building business all along the Jersey shore. After his retirement he and Shirley loved to travel, favorites being Italy, The Caribbean, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Richard loved a good joke, fine wine, Atlantic City and a good conversation as well as a day at the track. He always ate dessert first! A celebration of his life will be held at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road, Brick, NJ 08723 on November 21, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 11:30 am at St. Joseph’s Church, Toms River. Please arrive at the church at least ten minutes prior to the mass beginning. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers put the money on the long shot; that is what he would have wanted.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 20, 2019