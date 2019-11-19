The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
For more information about
Richard Zarrilli
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph’s Church,
Toms River., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Zarrilli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Zarrilli


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Zarrilli Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce, on Monday November 18, 2019, Richard Zarrilli, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 79. Richard is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years Shirley as well as three sons, Rich, Mark & wife Janice and Anthony & wife Kendra. He is also survived by his brother Gary & wife Roseann, his sister Maria, along with seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn and her new husband Ryan Wells, Richard, Shannon, Hanna, Grace, Ella and Anthony. Richard was born January 10,1940 and grew up in Trenton, NJ. He moved with his family to Brick, NJ in 1975, where he was the principal of Buchanan Builders. Richard spent many successful years in the home building business all along the Jersey shore. After his retirement he and Shirley loved to travel, favorites being Italy, The Caribbean, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Richard loved a good joke, fine wine, Atlantic City and a good conversation as well as a day at the track. He always ate dessert first! A celebration of his life will be held at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road, Brick, NJ 08723 on November 21, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 11:30 am at St. Joseph’s Church, Toms River. Please arrive at the church at least ten minutes prior to the mass beginning. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers put the money on the long shot; that is what he would have wanted.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -