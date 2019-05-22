The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Service
300 N Willow St
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 394-1702
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Carter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Carter Obituary
Robert L. Carter, 79, was born June 29, 1939 to the late Josh Carter and Adella Powell in Bartow, GA. He transitioned peacefully at home May 14, 2019. He retired after 30 years as a foreman with Joe Palermo Masonry, Egg Harbor, NJ, and later worked for Scozzari Builders, Ewing. Predeceased by his parents; 2 brothers, Thomas C. and Arthur Lee Carter and son-in-law, Bruce Latimer, he leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Doris Carter; beloved children, Robin Latimer and Robert Carter, Jr.; brother, L.W. Carter (Elizabeth); 4 grandchildren and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Loving Kindness Witness of Christ Church, 298 Courtland St., Trenton. Viewing, 9am; funeral, 11am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Service
Download Now