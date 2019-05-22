|
|
Robert L. Carter, 79, was born June 29, 1939 to the late Josh Carter and Adella Powell in Bartow, GA. He transitioned peacefully at home May 14, 2019. He retired after 30 years as a foreman with Joe Palermo Masonry, Egg Harbor, NJ, and later worked for Scozzari Builders, Ewing. Predeceased by his parents; 2 brothers, Thomas C. and Arthur Lee Carter and son-in-law, Bruce Latimer, he leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Doris Carter; beloved children, Robin Latimer and Robert Carter, Jr.; brother, L.W. Carter (Elizabeth); 4 grandchildren and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Loving Kindness Witness of Christ Church, 298 Courtland St., Trenton. Viewing, 9am; funeral, 11am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in The Trentonian on May 23, 2019