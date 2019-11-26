|
|
Robert Clayton, 89, of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton. Born in Trenton, NJ, Robert was a resident of Hamilton Township for most of his life. He was a graduate of the Hamilton High School, class of 1950. Robert was an avid golfer and loved to travel. He retired after 37 years as a Transmission Line Supervisor at PSE&G. He also served in the United States Naval Reserves, was a former Basketball and Baseball Official and was a Lifetime member of the Bordentown Elks Lodge #2085. Son of the late, Raymond and Reba Clayton and husband of the late, Doris Jean Clayton; he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward and Arthur Clayton as well as his sisters, Dorothy Clayton, Katherine Smith and Evelyn Kruper. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Anne and her husband, Steven Christian; his step-daughters, Charlene Carrigg and Robin Kunkel and her husband, Kris; his eight grandchildren, Colleen Thompson and her husband, Dave, Robert Christian and his wife, Stacy, John Carrigg and his wife, Megan, Stacy Ragnacci and her husband, Lorenzo, Kevin and Scott Seabridge, Ryan Kunkel and Cagney and Jordan Rick-Wagner and husband, Ryan; his twelve great-grandchildren, Taylor and David Thompson, Mitchell and Tabitha Christian, Aaron, Gabrielle and Madalyn Ragnacci, Kamryn Carrigg, Tyler and Brayden Kunkel and Addison and Sloan Rick-Wagner; his two sisters, Marion Shropshire and Ethel O’Rourke; and his many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. Entombment will follow at Colonial Memorial Park in Hamilton. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or at www.alzfdn.org www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 28, 2019