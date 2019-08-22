Home

Robert Graham

Robert Graham Obituary
Robert Graham age 62 of Trenton, NJ passed away August 17, 2019 at Water’s Edge Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Trenton, NJ. Born in Trenton, he was a lifelong resident in the community. He was educated in the Trenton Public School System. He was employed by Fairless Steel. Father of the late Anthony Pace, son of the late Robert Kelly, brother of the late David, Wayne, Michael, and Regina McArthur, and grandson of the late Daniel and Emily Graham. He is survived by his sons, Michael Spady and Noah Pace, his mother, Mildred McArthur, three brothers; Warren, Ronald and Glenn McArthur, his uncle, Warren Goldstein, his great aunt, Gloria Sapp, and a special, Karen Craddock. Graveside service will be 10am Monday, August 26, 2019 at Fountain Lawn Memorial Park, Ewing, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 23, 2019
