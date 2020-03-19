|
Robert H. Corbin, former 1st assistant prosecutor and dedicated attorney, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City, surrounded by his family. He was 75. Born in Trenton to Harry N. and Janet (Gill) Corbin, he was raised in Ewing Township and lived there before moving to North Brunswick 40 years ago. He received his bachelor degree from Rider University in 1966 and his juris doctorate from Dickinson School of Law in 1969. He practiced as a criminal attorney for the past 50 years, both as a defense attorney in private practice and as 1st assistant prosecutor for Middlesex County. He was a member of the New Jersey State Bar Association, the Middlesex County Bar Association and the New Brunswick Bar Association. Mr. Corbin served with distinction on the North Brunswick Township Council for the past 18 years until his recent illness. He was a coach for North Brunswick Township youth soccer, baseball and basketball programs. He was a member of B.P.O. Elks #324 in New Brunswick and Sons of the American Legion, Joyce Kilmer Post #25 in Milltown. He was predeceased by his father Harry N. Corbin. Surviving are his wife Connie (Fareri) Corbin; two daughters – Tracy Naimo and her husband Charlie of Brielle and Ashley Bazydlo and her husband Bryan of Milltown; two sons – Robert Corbin and his wife Jenna of Brooklyn, New York and Michael Corbin of Montclair; his mother Janet (Gill) Corbin of North Brunswick; four grandchildren – Brielle Rose and Layna Belle Bazydlo and Tenley Jo and Corbin Jax Naimo; and “his boy” Titus. Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home in North Brunswick. The family has decided to have a memorial service, to be announced at a later date, so that everyone who wishes to pay their respects may do so without any restrictions. Memorial contributions in memory of Robert H. Corbin may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering towards lymphoma research at MSK, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 or online at giving.mskcc.org by using the honor a loved one link.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 22, 2020