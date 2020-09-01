1/1
Robert Horne
Robert “Bob” Horne, 90, passed away on Friday, August 28 in Plainsboro, NJ at Merwick Care and Rehabilitation Center. Robert was born in Dooly, GA to sharecroppers, Robert Horne and Mary Sip Horne. As a teenager, he headed to Upstate New York on the back of a Turnip Truck to find work and join a few of his brothers. He eventually moved to Trenton, New Jersey where he lived for more than 65 years. In the 1960s, after a stint with the Trenton Water Department, he ventured out on his own as a Trucker and Contractor for the US Postal Service. A skilled mechanic, he later opened a Service Station and Convenience Store on the corner of Oakland and Mellon Streets in Trenton. The last of his siblings, Robert is survived by Elizabeth Baker Horne, Barbara Horne and a host of nieces and nephews. Going Home Services will be Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11am at Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1225 Calhoun St, Trenton, NJ. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Friday from 10 to 11am at the chapel. A Zoom Link will be provided upon request. In Lieu of Flowers you can “Make a Tribute Gift” to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. www.naacpldf.org/support/ Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com

Published in The Trentonian from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
