|
|
Robert Immordino, age 52 of Princeton Junction, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family November 8th, 2019 at his residence. Born in Trenton and a lifelong area resident, Bob received his BS in Chemical Engineering and MS in Finance from Drexel University. He was employed as an Associate Teaching Professor in the Math Department at Drexel University. Everything Bob did he did with passion and a drive for excellence. He was an avid skier, hang glider, and sailor. He brought the same qualities to his teaching. Bob had a love and zest for life and those he shared it with. Robert is survived by his wife of 16 years Kathy Ji Yang, a son Vincenzo Immordino, his parents, Robert P. Immordino, his mother Patricia Cooper Russell (Sam), a sister Kristie Dolan (Stephen), a brother Patrick Immordino, a nephew Evan Dolan, a niece Cara Dolan and a special Aunt Joann Holman. Private Cremation was held under the direction of the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ 08619. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and to be announced.
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 12, 2019