It is with a heavy heart that we share the peaceful passing of Robert Jeyaseelan, Sr., 66, of Lawrenceville, NJ, on Friday, May 1, 2020. Bob was born in Suffern, NY on April 19, 1954. He retired from his career as a research scientist working in oncology at Bristol Myers Squibb in 2014. He was the son of the late Robert and Edna Ball and the husband to his late wife, Shanthi. He is survived by his life partner, Teri Bell; his son, Robert (Suma); his grandson, Robert Wesley; his daughter, Taryn Mazzuca (Neil); his brother, Claude (Bonnie) Vanriper; his sisters, Suzan Ball, Cindy Ball and Donna Smith; his many nieces and nephews; and too many friends who were like family to name. He loved us well and was so, so loved by all. Bob was the friend that was always there, the friend you knew you could count on. He saw the good in people and the good in life. Bob’s big bear hugs automatically adjusted any recipient’s spine. He brought life everywhere he went. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, cremation will take place privately and a celebration of his life will be announced in the future. His family thanks all for the outpouring of love and prayers as we grieve and try to bear this devastating loss. Arrangements are under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trentonian from May 4 to May 5, 2020.