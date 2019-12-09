|
Robert Paul Macklin, 58, was born April 26, 1961 in Trenton, NJ. He was called home on Thanksgiving Day November 28th, 2019. “Robbie” affectionately called by his mother grew up on the North side of Trenton. He was a 1979 graduate of Trenton Central High School. Robert had an infectious smile and the greatest gift he gave are the countless enjoyable memories his family and friends will forever cherish. Predeceased by his beloved mother Estella Mae (Ballard) Macklin, grandmother Millard Ballard and brother Joseph Macklin Jr. Robert leave to honor his memory his wife Marion Pace-Macklin, his father Joseph Macklin Sr. (Teresa). His daughters Niecia, Erica, Marirah, Megan, Michelle Macklin, and Marketta Pace. His brothers Raymond (Barbara) Macklin and Todd (Veronica) Macklin, 4 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held at 3pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Hughes Funeral Home, 324 Bellevue Ave, Trenton, NJ 08618. Calling hour will be 2pm until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in The Trentonian on Dec. 10, 2019