Robert “Cookie” Stemmer, 77 of Whiting passed away January 7th, 2020 in the Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, Cookie lived in the Trenton area for most of his life before retiring to Whiting. Cookie was a Trenton Policeman for 16 years before working and retiring from the State of NJ Lottery Commission as an Investigator. He was the General Chairman of the P.B.A “Anything May Happen” Police Show for 7 years and was the originator of the band the “Cookie Monsters” and even performed on the Al Albert’s Showcase in the ‘70s. Cookie was an accomplished softball player in the ‘60’s & ‘70’s & was named to the 1970 All World Industrial Team. Cookie was widely and best known as the world’s biggest and most loyal Yankees fan and would regularly tell stories of Mickey Mantle’s Tape Measure Home Runs; besides his family, they were the greatest love of his life. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Anna Stemmer, siblings Joseph Stemmer, Nancy Ford, and Molly Helmick, Cookie is survived by his wife of 54 years Lorraine Stemmer, 2 sons and spouses, Robert M. Jr. and Lisa Stemmer, Scott and Lynda Stemmer, a daughter and spouse Lorri and Ron Cefalone, 5 grandchildren, Kyle, Peyton, Emily, Ryann, and Dylan. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 am at the Hartmann Memorial Home 2830 Nottingham Way Mercerville NJ. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery Hamilton Twp. NJ. Calling hours are Saturday from 8:30 am to 11 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 10, 2020