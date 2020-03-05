|
|
Robert V. Tancredi, 83 of Mercerville, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Mercerville Center. Born in Lilly, PA, Mr. Tancredi came to New Jersey and spent some time in Hunterdon and Mercer Counties. He honorably served the United States Army for over 5 years and returned to the area and began working for the American Can Company until retiring. Mr. Tancredi had a passion for horses, horse racing and enjoyed spending time at the Philadelphia Horse Park. Mr. Tancredi is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Philomena (Vincenzo) Tancredi, sister, Nickie Houseman and brothers, Bill and Alfred Tancredi. Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his loving daughter, Helene Stackhouse, caring grandchildren, Erica, Sadie, Leah, and Edward Stackhouse, and Zachary Sannino, as well as a great granddaughter, Rory Rae Hanna, two caring sisters, Carmela Aiello and Ann Barbadore, sister in law, MaryLou Tancredi as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Funeral service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, 11:00am at the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home, 990 South Broad Street (Rte 206), Trenton NJ 08611 (parking facility and handicap access located directly behind the funeral home). Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home Monday morning from 9:00am-11:00am. Interment to follow at the BG WMC Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Arrangements under the direction of David C. Chiacchio and the dedicated staff of the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 6, 2020