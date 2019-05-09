|
Roberta A Priest nee Hessek (Bobbi) age 71, of Columbus, N.J., passed away on May 8, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Bronx, NY and was primarily raised in East Brunswick, NJ. She graduated from East Brunswick High School in 1965. She followed her middle school sweetheart to Germany where she married him and started a family. They were stationed at several Air Force bases around the US and overseas in Germany and Okinawa, Japan. She held various bookkeeping and accounting positions throughout her career and retired from Burlington County Workforce Development Board in 2013 after 24 years of service She was predeceased by her husband Warren Keith Priest in 2011, her mother Sylvia Hessek and her sister Paula Hessek. Mother to Mellissa Wilms and husband John Wilms of Mount Holly, NJ and Jennifer Priest of Hamilton, NJ. She is also survived by her siblings, Michael Hessek (Savannah), and Stacey Shom (Jeff) and nephew Craig Shom. Relatives and friends of Bobbi’s family are invited to a celebration of life at the Bordentown Yacht Club, 1 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown, NJ 08505 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Interment will be private as she will join her husband at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, NJ. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (Gastrointestinal Cancer Research) at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Huber-Moore Funeral Home, Bordentown, NJ.
Published in The Trentonian on May 10, 2019