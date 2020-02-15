|
|
The infectious personality named Rodney Lewis Jackson, son of the deceased Valeria J. Hodge-DuncanJackson and Rufus Jackson, both of Trenton, NJ, has gone to his eternal sleep. He is survived by sister, Paula M. Duncan, Los Angeles, CA and brother Kevin L. Duncan Sr, Bowie, MD. He also leaves behind Aunts Mae Chester-Hall, Lawrenceville, NJ and Rev. Geraldine Houston, Manning, SC. Rodney was loved by his large family. Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and beloved eldest brother Bruce G. Hodge, all who have gone before him. A host of cousins from New Jersey, Florida, Georgia and California, nieces and nephews, who blessed him with 15 great nieces and nephews will all miss him. Rodney was someone who knew no strangers and we his family know that he’ll be sorely missed by friends we know and those whom we don’t know. Cremation facilitated by Hughes Funeral Home. A celebration of Rodney’s life is scheduled Saturday, February 29, 2020 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM The Lighthouse - 715 Bellevue Avenue - Trenton September 14, 1967 – January 21, 2020
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 16, 2020