|
|
Roger W. Kuhns, 67, of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at RWJ University Hospital, Hamilton. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was Trenton/Hamilton area resident for the past 46 years. Roger was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He worked for the State of New Jersey, Division of Pensions and Benefits retiring with 20 years of service. In his spare time he was an avid fisherman, enjoyed NASCAR, and rooting for the Eagles. Roger was an awesome husband and loving father who will be greatly missed. Son of the late Kelso and Alice Bald Kuhns, brother of late Karl Kuhns, he is survived by his wife of 46 years Valerie Mathews Kuhns; daughter Chris Kuhns and spouse Dianne Miller; sister Barbara Matzer and husband Thomas; goddaughter Juliana Kruk, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Buklad Memorial Home, 2141 South Broad Street in Hamilton. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 22, 2019