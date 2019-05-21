|
|
Ronald S. Czap, 81, of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home after a long illness. Born in Trenton he was a Hamilton resident since 1980. He was a graduate of Trenton Central High School class of 1957. He retired from the Trenton Police Department after 30 years of service. He was a police officer for 12 years and a Sergeant for 18 years. Ronald was a member of The Shriner’s, Master Mason’s, Bordentown Elks, and The Mercer Lodge. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph Czap and Elizabeth (Komlosi) Czap; grandsons, Gino and Matthew; and brother, Joseph Czap. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Lou (Cookie) Gaydos Czap; five children, Debra Czap Ortiz and partner George Swales, Ida E. Czap, Ronald S. and Suzanne Czap, Jr., Steven and Jennifer Czap and Richard and Lori Czap; grandchildren, Melissa, Brett, Corey, Michael, Mikayla, Walter, Zachary, Amanda and Colleen; great grandchildren, Destiny, Gino and Giana; a sister-in-law, Connie Czap; and several nieces and nephews. May he rest in the arms of the Lord forever, Amen. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects to Ronald’s family on Saturday, May 25 , 2019 from 11a.m.-12:00p.m.at the Gruerio Funeral Home, 311 Chestnut Avenue, Trenton. Services will follow at 12:00p.m. Entombment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery Mausoleum, Queen of the Rosary Patio, 1200 Cedar Lane, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Trentonian on May 22, 2019