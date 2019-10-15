|
Ronald Pollastrelli, 72 died suddenly at home on Friday October 11, 2019. Raised in Ewing Twp., Ron had lived in Solebury Twp. for the past 32 years. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from Trenton State College, was a member of the National Ski Patrol and was a car enthusiast. He worked for many years for the Holbert’s Porsche/Audi dealership in Warrington, Pa. Son of the late Sante and Mary Marchiselli Pollastrelli, he is survived by his wife Suzanne Pollastrelli, his brother Paul , his sister Donna and his nephews and nieces Michael, Marissa, Ryan and Nicholas Pollastrelli. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. For further information visit www.GarefinoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 16, 2019