Garefino Funeral Home Inc. - Lambertville
12 N. Franklin St.
Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-2763
Ronald Pollastrelli
Ronald Pollastrelli, 72 died suddenly at home on Friday October 11, 2019. Raised in Ewing Twp., Ron had lived in Solebury Twp. for the past 32 years. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from Trenton State College, was a member of the National Ski Patrol and was a car enthusiast. He worked for many years for the Holbert’s Porsche/Audi dealership in Warrington, Pa. Son of the late Sante and Mary Marchiselli Pollastrelli, he is survived by his wife Suzanne Pollastrelli, his brother Paul , his sister Donna and his nephews and nieces Michael, Marissa, Ryan and Nicholas Pollastrelli. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. For further information visit www.GarefinoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 16, 2019
