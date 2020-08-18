Ronald R. Bejma, 81, of Branchburg, NJ passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at RWJ Somerset. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876. A prayer service will begin at the funeral home on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9:15am. A funeral mass will begin at 10am at St. Bernard’s Church in Bridgewater, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Bernard’s Cemetery. Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com
for a full obituary reflecting his life.