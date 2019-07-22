The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buklad Memorial Home - Trenton
2141 S Broad Street
Trenton, NJ 08610
(609) 695-1868
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Buklad Memorial Home - Trenton
2141 S Broad Street
Trenton, NJ 08610
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Buklad Memorial Home - Trenton
2141 S Broad Street
Trenton, NJ 08610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Zimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Zimmer Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Zimmer Sr. Obituary
Ronald J. Zimmer, Sr., of Hamilton Township, passed away July 19th, 2019 at age 82. Born in Trenton, NJ, he is the son of late Stephen and Mary (Beach) Zimmer, husband of the late Rosemary J. Zimmer who passed away on April 5, 2019, brother of Robert, Stephen, and George Zimmer and sister Peggy Dowd. He is survived by his son Ronald, Jr. and his wife Cindy, his daughters Rosemary and husband Kevin Leonard, and Regina and her husband Joseph Rossi, his loving caretakers. His grandchildren, whom he adored and could not smile enough when they surrounded him, are Darnell Brister and dedicated girlfriend Diana Hamilton, Kimberly Zimmer, Elizabeth and Thomas Leonard. He was a steamfitter at Local 9 (236) for over 40 years. He built most of his family's home. He coached Little League, liked to fish, camp, and most of all attend and cheer on the Eagles at their stadium, a devoted fan, attending one of their Super Bowls.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Buklad Memorial Home, 2141 South Broad Street in Hamilton. A prayer service will be held 11:30 a.m at the memorial home with local clergy officiating. Entombment will follow in Princeton Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animals in Distress or St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Trentonian on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buklad Memorial Home - Trenton
Download Now