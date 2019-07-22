|
|
Ronald J. Zimmer, Sr., of Hamilton Township, passed away July 19th, 2019 at age 82. Born in Trenton, NJ, he is the son of late Stephen and Mary (Beach) Zimmer, husband of the late Rosemary J. Zimmer who passed away on April 5, 2019, brother of Robert, Stephen, and George Zimmer and sister Peggy Dowd. He is survived by his son Ronald, Jr. and his wife Cindy, his daughters Rosemary and husband Kevin Leonard, and Regina and her husband Joseph Rossi, his loving caretakers. His grandchildren, whom he adored and could not smile enough when they surrounded him, are Darnell Brister and dedicated girlfriend Diana Hamilton, Kimberly Zimmer, Elizabeth and Thomas Leonard. He was a steamfitter at Local 9 (236) for over 40 years. He built most of his family's home. He coached Little League, liked to fish, camp, and most of all attend and cheer on the Eagles at their stadium, a devoted fan, attending one of their Super Bowls.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Buklad Memorial Home, 2141 South Broad Street in Hamilton. A prayer service will be held 11:30 a.m at the memorial home with local clergy officiating. Entombment will follow in Princeton Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animals in Distress or St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Trentonian on July 21, 2019