Rosalind Denise McKeithen Howard passed away on December 24, 2019 in her hometown of Brentwood, TN. Born on March 23, 1952, in Trenton, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late James Robert McKeithen Sr. and Edna Ruth McKeithen Lee. Rosalind is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Jeffrey D. Howard, her devoted daughter Monika Howard-Daniels (Kerry) of Brentwood, Tennessee, her loving son, DeVon (Mikia) of Antioch, Tennessee, her brother James Robert McKeithen, Jr. of Trenton, New Jersey; her sister, Rita C. McKeithen of Newark, Delaware; youngest brother Brandon James McKeithen of Hamilton, New Jersey; grandson, Jawaun Howard, granddaughters, Nadia Howard, Tavaiya Hamilton, all of Antioch, Tennessee, her youngest granddaughter Keri Nykole Daniels of Brentwood, TN; and many relatives and friends to cherish her memory. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held in New Jersey at Wayne Avenue Baptist Church, 30 Wayne Avenue Trenton, NJ 08618 on January 25, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Rosalind McKeithen Howard to Williamson Medical Center Palliative Care Fund here at this link: https://williamsonmedicalcenter.org/support-wmc/give-now/
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 22, 2020