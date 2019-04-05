The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Buklad Memorial Home - Trenton
2141 S Broad Street
Trenton, NJ 08610
(609) 695-1868
More Obituaries for Rosemary Zimmer
Rosemary Zimmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary Zimmer Obituary
Rosemary (Rose) J. Zimmer (nee Lombardo) passed away April 5th at age 80. She was born in Trenton, NJ, the daughter of the late Frank Lombardo and Mary Burgess. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Senior, son Ronald, daughter Rosemary and son-in-law Kevin Leonard, and last, daughter Regina and son-in-law Joseph Rossi, her faithful caretakers; also her grandchildren Darnell Brister, Elizabeth and Thomas Leonard, and Kimberly Zimmer. She was a life member of the Enterprise Ladies Auxiliary, Mercer County Fireman’s Association, and Ladies Auxiliary of the Firemen of the State of NJ. As a member of the NJEA and NEA, she worked for 19 years at Mercer County Special Services School District as a teacher’s assistant, tirelessly and lovingly dedicated to her students. Her grandchildren were her life. The funeral will be held on Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Buklad Memorial Home, 2141 South Broad Street in Hamilton. A brief prayer service will be held 12 p.m. at the memorial home. Entombment will follow in Princeton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Mercer County Special Services School District, 1020 Old Trenton Road, Hamilton Twp., NJ 08690.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 7, 2019
