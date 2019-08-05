|
|
Ross V. Bayer, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home. Born in Spring Lake, he has lived in Hopewell for the last 20 years. Ross was a retired Captain for the State Police of New Jersey. He was active with the Masonic Lodge and served as a Past Master of Princeton Lodge #38 F&AM as well as Past Grand Master of the State of New Jersey. Ross was also a member of DeMoley, the Scottish Rite, Shriners and Tall Cedars.
Son of the late John and Mildred Bayer, Ross is survived by his children, John Bayer II of West Windsor, and Brant & Melissa Bayer of Pennington. Ross is also survived by his daughter, Constance Basso and her husband Silvio of Vero Beach, FL, as well as his granddaughters Krista and Jenna Bayer.
Services for Ross will be held on Wednesday, August 7th from 5pm-8pm at the Crescent Shrine, 700 Highland Dr. Westampton, NJ. Masonic services for Ross will be held at 7pm. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Ross's name can be made to the , 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Services are under the care of Peppler Funeral Home, Bordentown.
Published in The Trentonian on Aug. 5, 2019