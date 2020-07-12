1/1
Royce Ramsey
Ewing--Royce Ramsey, son of Harold and Caroline Grace Ramsey, was born April 18 , 1958 and departed this life July 5, 2020. “Roycie”, Rolls Royce or simply R.R.” as he was affectionately known, was a graduate of Trenton Central High School, US Marine Corp veteran, former US Polycrom Steel Mill supervisor and Shop Steward for RWJU Hospital union. A member of Wayne Avenue Baptist Church, he loved his neighbors and they became like family. Left to cherish memory: his beloved wife of 41 years, Delinda T. Ramsey; daughter, Chantel N. Ramsey-Hale; sons-in-law Donnell Hale and Eugene Powell; 4 grandchildren, 3 siblings and many other beloved relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 10-10:30AM at Anderson Funeral Service, 300 No. Willow Street, Trenton.

Published in The Trentonian from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Service
300 N Willow St
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 394-1702
