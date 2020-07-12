Ewing--Royce Ramsey, son of Harold and Caroline Grace Ramsey, was born April 18 , 1958 and departed this life July 5, 2020. “Roycie”, Rolls Royce or simply R.R.” as he was affectionately known, was a graduate of Trenton Central High School, US Marine Corp veteran, former US Polycrom Steel Mill supervisor and Shop Steward for RWJU Hospital union. A member of Wayne Avenue Baptist Church, he loved his neighbors and they became like family. Left to cherish memory: his beloved wife of 41 years, Delinda T. Ramsey; daughter, Chantel N. Ramsey-Hale; sons-in-law Donnell Hale and Eugene Powell; 4 grandchildren, 3 siblings and many other beloved relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 10-10:30AM at Anderson Funeral Service, 300 No. Willow Street, Trenton.



