Russell L. Metzger, 87, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the home of his son. Born in Trenton, he was a lifelong area resident. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Mr. Metzger retired at the rank of Captain from the Hamilton Township Police Department after 28 years of service. Husband of the late Helen MacDonough Metzger, he is survived by: his sons Lee and his long time partner Diana, Glenn and his wife Mollie, Kirk and his wife Sue and Patrick and his wife Marianne; 9 grandsons; 2 granddaughters; 2 great-granddaughters; 1 great-grandson; and his brother-in-law Jack MacDonough and his wife Peg. Private funeral services will be held at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Timothy F. Reeg, Funeral Director, Pennington. www.timreeg.com
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 1, 2019