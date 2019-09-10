|
Ruth E. Bellmont passed away on July 27th 2019 at Manatee Hospital in Bradenton, Florida. Ruth was 85 and born in Bristol Township, Bucks County, PA. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ella Schaffer. She was a resident of Woodside in Lower Makefield Township, PA, where her and her late husband Robert H. Bellmont lived. She worked in Newtown, PA as a floral designer. In 1984, 35 years ago, they moved to Colony Cove, Ellenton, Florida. She was a member of many clubs in Colony Cove; South Club, Hobby Club, Boat Club and Bowling. She was also a 65 year member of Neshaminy Chapter of Eastern Star. She was proceed by her six brothers, Andy, Elwood, John, Ferman, Harold and Jim Schaffer and two sisters, Viola Carson and Helen Gliden. She enjoyed spending time at her summer home in Dingmams Ferry, Pecks Pond in the Poconos Mountains, PA. She is survived by her only son Russell F. Bellmont and his wife Rita J. of Yardley PA and one Granddaughter Ashley Rohrig of Jamesburg, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 11 AM at Woodside Presbyterian Church at 1667 Edgewood Road, Yardley, PA 19067. Final internment will be at a later date at Newtown Cemetery in Newtown, PA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Woodside Church at the above address.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 11, 2019