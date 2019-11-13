|
|
Ruth E. Thorn, Clarks Summit, PA, died Monday morning at the Geisinger Hospice Center in Wilkes Barre, PA. Born in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of the late Eric and May (Dargan) Chader. She lived in upstate NY and Hightstown, NJ before moving to Clarks Summit. Ruth loved her animals, time at the beach, and her family. Surviving Ruth is her daughter Sandra Elaine Thorn of Clarksville, MD; two sons Kevin Elton Thorn and his wife Mary Elizabeth of Clarksville, MD, and Bernard A. Jones, Jr. of Philadelphia; her brother Paul Chader and his wife Pam; sisters Kandy Crocco, and Priscilla Brands and her husband Harry; grandsons Christopher Thorn, Robert King, and Roman King; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may visit from 1pm at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A funeral service will begin at 2pm, and interment will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Family, friends and other guests will be invited to a reception following interment. In lieu of flowers, Ruth’s family requests that donations be made to your local animal shelter or .
Published in The Trentonian on Nov. 14, 2019