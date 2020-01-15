Home

Ruthe A. Martz (nee Grega), on January 9, 2020, of Columbus. Age 78. Beloved wife of Bruce. Devoted mother of Kirsten Martz-Cox, Daryl D’Angelo (John) and Brett Martz (Meagan). Loving grandmother of Jordan, Jenna, Carly, Mackenzie, and Blake. Ruthe taught Art and Enrichment at Columbus Elementary School. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family, Saturday 2:00 – 3:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral Service 3:00 pm. Ruthe, as you may know, did not like flowers. The family asks for no flowers but that donations be made in Ruthe’s memory to the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption, 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012 or the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Published in The Trentonian on Jan. 16, 2020
