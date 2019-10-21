The Trentonian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Mather-Hodge Funeral Home
40 Vandeventer Ave
Princeton, NJ 08542
(609) 924-0242
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
The Mather-Hodge Funeral Home
40 Vandeventer Ave
Princeton, NJ 08542
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Calla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Calla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore Calla Obituary
Salvatore C. Calla, 79, of Plainsboro, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center's Inpatient Hospice.
Born and raised in North Trenton, he moved to Plainsboro over 30 years ago where he resided with his beloved wife. He retired from Trenton Folding Box Company after 40 years of service. Sam, as we knew him, enjoyed the outdoors; he loved fishing, biking, photography and traveling.
He was predeceased by his wife Mary E. Calla, his parents Louis A. and Angeline (Milardo) Calla and his sister Annette Nalbone; he is survived by his four siblings, Roseanne and her husband Robert Engel, Dominic Calla, Patricia P. Calla, and Louis A. Calla Jr., a very special niece, Francine Nalbone, who cared for him; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
The visitation and funeral will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM at The Mather-Hodge Funeral Home, 40 Vandeventer Avenue, Princeton, NJ 08542. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 1200 Cedar Lane, Hamilton, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Penn Medicine Princeton Hospice, 88 Princeton-Hightstown Road, Princeton Junction, NJ 08550.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Mather-Hodge Funeral Home
Download Now