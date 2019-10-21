|
|
Salvatore C. Calla, 79, of Plainsboro, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center's Inpatient Hospice.
Born and raised in North Trenton, he moved to Plainsboro over 30 years ago where he resided with his beloved wife. He retired from Trenton Folding Box Company after 40 years of service. Sam, as we knew him, enjoyed the outdoors; he loved fishing, biking, photography and traveling.
He was predeceased by his wife Mary E. Calla, his parents Louis A. and Angeline (Milardo) Calla and his sister Annette Nalbone; he is survived by his four siblings, Roseanne and her husband Robert Engel, Dominic Calla, Patricia P. Calla, and Louis A. Calla Jr., a very special niece, Francine Nalbone, who cared for him; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
The visitation and funeral will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM at The Mather-Hodge Funeral Home, 40 Vandeventer Avenue, Princeton, NJ 08542. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 1200 Cedar Lane, Hamilton, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Penn Medicine Princeton Hospice, 88 Princeton-Hightstown Road, Princeton Junction, NJ 08550.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 20, 2019