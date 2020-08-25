1/1
Sandra L. Ortutay
Sandra L. Ortutay, “Sandie”, of Levittown, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 72 years old. Sandie was born on March 31, 1948 to the late Edward and Winona (née Saunders) Franke in Trenton, N.J. She was the wife to the late Henry J. Ortutay, Jr. “Joe” who passed away in 2019. Sandie is survived by her sons: Joseph M. Ortutay, Brian K. Ortutay (Robin), and her stepson, Steven Ortutay along with five grandchildren: Evan, Colin, Amanda, Samantha, Ryan and two step-grandchildren: Steven and Sarah. She is survived also by her sister, Terry Garcia, and is predeceased by her siblings: Lester Franke, Barbara Packlaian, Deborah Bunting, Robert Franke, and her infant brother, Edward Franke. She was also affectionately loved by many nieces and nephews. Sandie’s family would like to give thanks and appreciation to her brothers in law, Douglas Bunting and Ricardo Garcia, who kept in touch with Sandie and helped her out at her house. Relatives and friends are invited to Sandie’s Life Celebration on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Beck-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd. Levittown, PA 19055 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. followed by her memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions in Sandie’s name may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org. Family services are by Beck-Givnish of Levittown, 215-946-7600, www.lifecelebration.com.

Published in The Trentonian from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
AUG
29
Service
04:00 PM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
Guest Book sponsored by Beck-Givnish Funeral Home

2 entries
August 25, 2020
May god grace your soul with everlasting peace and joy. Let those left behinds memories burn bright and warm like the riding sun.
Frank Gogley
Friend
August 24, 2020
Mom-- I am beyond words and I'm still in shock. This Saturday we were supposed to get together for a cookout, but now it's the day we say goodbye. I know it won't be forever and we will see each other again one day. The only comfort I feel, is knowing that you are back together with dad. The place you truly wanted to be. Thank you for being the best mother anyone could have ever asked for, you always put us all before yourself and wouldn't be happy until we were. I love you and will miss you always.... Brian
Brian Ortutay
Son
