Mom-- I am beyond words and I'm still in shock. This Saturday we were supposed to get together for a cookout, but now it's the day we say goodbye. I know it won't be forever and we will see each other again one day. The only comfort I feel, is knowing that you are back together with dad. The place you truly wanted to be. Thank you for being the best mother anyone could have ever asked for, you always put us all before yourself and wouldn't be happy until we were. I love you and will miss you always.... Brian

Brian Ortutay

Son