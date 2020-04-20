|
|
Sandra M. Myslinski, 76 of Trenton passed away on April 14, 2020 at Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House. Predeceased by her parents Sigismund P. & Virginia Burns Rafalowski; wife of the late Matthew D. Myslinski, Sr. Survived by her 2 sons Matthew D Myslinski of Villas, NJ and Douglas V Myslinski & fiancé Tatjana Hoffnagle of Villas, NJ; granddaughter Alexandrea B Myslinski; 5 step grandchildren Andrea Hoffnagle, Alexandrea Johnson, Joseph Bada, Zachary Bada and Marrissa Bada; brother Paul & Cindy Rafalowski of Jobstown, NJ; 2 nephews Dr. Paul Rafalowski, Ed.D. of Hillsboro and Damian Rafalowski of Jobstown. Born in Trenton, she was a lifelong Trenton resident to Cape May in 2017. She retired in 1990 after 30 years with the Mercer County Courts System & Record Department in Downtown Trenton. She was a Red Hatter, an avid reader as well as camping in South Jersey. Sandra was a devoted Catholic, and former parishioner of St. Stanislaus and Holy Cross. Sandra was member of various women’s organization and clubs in the local area and also loved playing table shuffle board at the Trenton area clubs. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Winowicz Funeral service and will be private due to the COVID-19 Pandemic for the family. Internment will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Hamilton Township. The family is going to announce a Memorial Service and a Remembrance of Life at a later date.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 21, 2020