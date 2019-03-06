|
Williamstown, NJ- Sandy L. Flowers, Jr., 63, formerly of Trenton, NJ, departed this life on Sunday, March 3, 2019 a Virttua Memorial Hospital of Burlington County, Mt. Holly, NJ. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:30pm at Grace Cathedral Fellowship Ministries 1217 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday from 10am to 12:30pm at the church. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 7, 2019