Campbell Funeral Chapel
1225 Calhoun St
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 394-7641
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
735 East State Street
Trenton, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
735 East State Street
Trenton, NJ
View Map
Sarah Lee Obituary
Sarah L. Lee, 92, of Trenton, was called home from labor to reward on February 15, 2019 at Hamilton Grove Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born and educated in Wadesboro, N.C, Sarah relocated to Trenton in the late 1940s and called this area home until she was called to Glory. Her Christian walk and baptism took place at Deep Creek Baptist Church in Wadesboro, N.C. Later in life, Sarah was a founding member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Trenton. Daughter of the late Rev. James and Annie Collins and wife of the later Herman W. Lee, Sarah leaves to mourn her legacy one daughter, Delores Worthy; two sons, James "Butter" Allen (Patricia) and Herman W. Lee III (Natakie); one sister, Virginia Tyree; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11 am at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 735 East State Street, Trenton, NJ 08609. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 9 to 11 am at the church. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 19, 2019
