|
|
Satoko “Rose” Tucker age 87 of Lawrenceville, NJ was born in Tokyo, Japan in 1932. She passed away peacefully February 25, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hamilton, NJ, after a lengthy illness. As a young woman in America, Rose worked several different jobs. After twenty-nine years of service she retired from the Lawrenceville Nursing Home as a Housekeeping Supervisor. Rose and her husband of fifty years, William “Yami” Tucker enjoyed long drives in the Autumn. They enjoyed watching professional wrestling and raising their children and grandchildren. Rose was an avid cook, and always had something to offer when friends or relatives would stop by. She had the ability to bring out the best in people she came in contact with. Miss Rose as she was affectionately known as will always be remembered with love by the Brundage, Tucker, Howard, Stout, Gray, and Wilson (Barbera) families. Funeral service will be 4pm Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Hughes Funeral Home 324 Bellevue Ave. Trenton, NJ. Calling hour will be 3pm until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Published in The Trentonian on Feb. 28, 2019