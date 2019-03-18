|
|
Sharon M. Gaines (aka "Sue"), 52, of Trenton, departed this life on March 13, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mt. Holly, NJ.
Born and raised in Trenton, Sharon was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Trenton Central High School.
She retired from Pathmark in 2003 after serving for many years as a Customer Service Manager.
Sharon was a former member of Trenton Deliverance Center and currently attended Life in the Word Outreach Ministries.
She was predeceased by her father, Augustus C. Kane; maternal grandparents, Rev. Hayford N. and Ola M. Gaines; paternal grandparents, Augustus and Edan Kane and John and Gertrude Henderson; and one sister, Truday Henderson.
Sharon leaves to cherish precious memories her three sons, Nathan, Christopher, and Nicholas Gaines; mother, Vaunda Henderson; daddy, John Henderson, Jr.; four brothers, John A. Henderson, Sylvester Henderson (Schoronda), Bryant Henderson (Marisol), and Dwight Coleman; two sisters, Terricka Page (Ryan) and Shanina Henderson; two aunts, Dorothy Griffin and Marjorie Henderson; lifetime companion, Robert L. Scott, Jr; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 am at Trenton Deliverance Center, 1100 S. Clinton Ave., Trenton, NJ 08611.
Calling hours will be held on Wed., from 9 to 11 am at the church.
Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery.
Arrangements: Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in The Trentonian on Mar. 18, 2019