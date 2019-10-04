|
Sharon Anntoinette Grier age 63 of Trenton, NJ passed away October 1, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice, Mt Holly, NJ. Born in Trenton, NJ, she was a lifetime resident of Trenton. She attended Trenton Central High School and Harris School of Business. She was a Child Care Provider and a City Summer Camp Supervisor. She was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, Trenton, NJ. Sharon was the daughter of the late Willie T. and Christine Grier, sister of the late Alton and Robert Grier, and aunt of the late Rachael and Zykiah Grier. She is survived by her son Edward E. Grier, life partner, Samuel Edwards, sisters, Vera A. Grier (Henry), and Jasmine Grier, brother, Freddie Grier (Mary), grandsons, Nah’iem and Nah’saan Grier, Taquise Randolph, Mikel Broscious, and Paul Murray, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 12pm Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 150 N. Clinton Ave., Trenton, NJ. Calling hours will be 10am until the time of service at the church. Interment will be at Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, NJ. Arrangements are by the Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 6, 2019