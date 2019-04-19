|
Sherry D. Lloyd, 69 of Waretown, NJ passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Trenton, NJ where she lived until retiring to Waretown, NJ. Sherry enjoyed boating and fishing with her husband. Daughter of the late George and Pauline Dick and mother of the late Robbie Slabicki, Sherry is survived by her loving husband James R. Lloyd, sister and brother-in-law Michael and Cindy Bunting of Boynton Beach, Florida, son Michael Slabicki of Neptune Beach, Florida, daughter and son-in-law T.J. and Shelby Grunza of Bordentown, NJ. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Savannah, Van and Macy Slabicki, Tanner and Samantha Stillwell Great Granddaughter Blake Slabicki and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private.
Published in The Trentonian on Apr. 20, 2019