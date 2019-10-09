|
|
Shirley Ann Monsen Cole, 77, of Pohatcong Township passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 in Brakeley Park Center. Born June 24, 1942 in Asbury Park, NJ she was the daughter of the late Willard and Emily Varian. She and her husband, Richard “Rick” were married in 1995. She was a school teacher with Mountainview Correctional Facility in Annandale before retirement. She earned her Masters Degree from Rutgers University, Douglas College. She enjoyed vegetable and herb gardening; watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She was a friend to all and enjoyed helping people. She also taught CDL classes at Fort Dix, NJ. Shirley was an avid reader, especially mystery stories. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Daughters of the American Revolution. In addition to her loving husband, Rick she is survived by two sons Erik Monsen (wife, Ute) of Burlington, VT and Kirk of Washington State; a daughter Sonya Monsen-Finnegan (husband, Kevin) in Maryland; granddaughter Dakota Monsen-Murray; and great-granddaughter Luna Rose Monsen. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 4 p.m. in Doyle-Devlin Funeral Home, Inc., 695 Corliss Ave, Phillipsburg, NJ. Visitation will be held Saturday from 2 p.m. to time of services in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.devlinfh.com. Memorials may be made to Reading is Fundamental, Attn: Donations Processing, 750 First Street, NE, Suite 920, Washington, DC 20002.
Published in The Trentonian on Oct. 10, 2019