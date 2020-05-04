Shirlyn O. Hightower (“Shirl”), 52, of Trenton, departed this life on April 26, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Trenton, NJ, Shirl was a lifelong resident and educated in the Trenton Public School System. Shirl was employed by Bayada Nurses as a C.H.H.A. and as a Teacher’s Assistant at the Learning Depot Child Care. She was predeceased by her father, O.C. Hightower, Sr. and grandmother, Annie Jo Inman. Shirl is survived by her daughter, Brandy Little; mother, Marilyn Hightower; sister, Christine Y. Hightower; brother, O.C. Hightower Jr.; grandchildren, Kordasia Little, Ky'lee & Ka’mryn Hatchell; uncles, Willie Boston, Bobby, Sidney, Donny, and Anthony Hightower; aunts, Barbara and Helen J. Hightower; five nieces, Rene, Crystal, Rae, Isis, and Camille Washington; three nephews, O.C Hightower III, Quashawn Hightower, and Tyquiece Randolph; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Interment will be in Ewing Cemetery. Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com
Published in The Trentonian from May 4 to May 5, 2020.