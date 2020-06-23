Sinceria Elaine Williams (Cyndi) departed this life on May 12, 2020 at age 53 after a courageous battle with cancer. She attended the Lawrence Public Schools and earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Kean University. The skills and knowledge gained in those educational settings inspired her to follow a family tradition of teaching. During her years as an educator, she was employed in public and charter schools. Mentoring and tutoring students was another aspect of her providing educational support and helping students independently. Predeceased by her father, Gilbert F. Williams, her precious memories are cherished by her mother, Mildred D. Williams; her son, Miles X. Williams-Warren; her sister, Tanya Y. Williams; her brothers, J. Gilbert F. Williams, III and Channell B. Wilkins; Aunts Frances D. Cobb and Robin Duren; and a great uncle David Duren. She will be sorely missed by very close cousins and other relatives too numerous to name, extended family members, special friend Michael Warren, with whom she co-parented, colleagues, students, and others whose lives were impacted by her lively presence. The contributions she made to this life will always be remembered. A memorial service will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather and share thoughts and memories. Arrangements will be made by Hughes Funeral Home in Trenton, New Jersey.



