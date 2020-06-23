Sinceria Elaine "Cyndi" Williams
Sinceria Elaine Williams (Cyndi) departed this life on May 12, 2020 at age 53 after a courageous battle with cancer. She attended the Lawrence Public Schools and earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Kean University. The skills and knowledge gained in those educational settings inspired her to follow a family tradition of teaching. During her years as an educator, she was employed in public and charter schools. Mentoring and tutoring students was another aspect of her providing educational support and helping students independently. Predeceased by her father, Gilbert F. Williams, her precious memories are cherished by her mother, Mildred D. Williams; her son, Miles X. Williams-Warren; her sister, Tanya Y. Williams; her brothers, J. Gilbert F. Williams, III and Channell B. Wilkins; Aunts Frances D. Cobb and Robin Duren; and a great uncle David Duren. She will be sorely missed by very close cousins and other relatives too numerous to name, extended family members, special friend Michael Warren, with whom she co-parented, colleagues, students, and others whose lives were impacted by her lively presence. The contributions she made to this life will always be remembered. A memorial service will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather and share thoughts and memories. Arrangements will be made by Hughes Funeral Home in Trenton, New Jersey.

Published in The Trentonian from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hughes Funeral Home
324 Bellevue Ave.
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 599-9006
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
My friend and sister/ house sisters we shared so many memories laughs, long talks at the dinner with the family. Im going to miss telling you theres my role dog while you come down stairs. You will be truly missed ❤
Nasheria
Family
June 16, 2020
Tears.......My condolences to the the Family. Praying for healing, comfort and strength during this difficult time.

Cyndi was a longtime Beloved Friend. I loved her enthusiastic for sports and her Love of House Music. I will miss her calling out my whole name when we get together to socialize with Muneerah, Kim and Lisa. You are truly loved and missed Cyndi.
James E Sawyer
Friend
June 14, 2020
Our sincere condolences are extended to all family members and friends of Sinceria. We are cousins from King William, Virginia.
Claudia Williams Dickens & Brenda A. Williams
Family
June 14, 2020
To the Williams family, my heartfelt condolences to you in the loss of your daughter, sister and mother. May the memories of the good times help you through this difficult time
Barbara Brown Hedgpeth
June 13, 2020
To Tanya & Family,
We are very sorry for your loss.
Our deepest condolences to your family.

Mrs. Radlinsky & family
Eldridge Ave
Ann Radlinsky
June 12, 2020
Cyndi was one of my closest, dearest friends and I feel blessed to have shared so many good times with her. We've been friends since we were 19 so we went from being silly teenagers to responsible moms. She has always had a thoughtful and loving spirit. I couldn't have asked for a better friend. My deepest condolences to her family. God bless you.
Sarina Cartagena
Friend
