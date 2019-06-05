|
|
Stanislawa Szady Sidur, 100, of North Trenton passed away Monday June 3, 2019 at the Royal Health Gate Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Trenton. Pre deceased by her parents Wojciech & Malgorzata Cherchel Szady; wife of the late Stefan Sidur; mother of the late Margaret Sidur; sister of the late Franciszka Kupiec, Stefania Jaworska and Mary Grynsel. Surviving Stanislawa is her daughter Ursula Soltys of Trenton; 2 grandsons Joseph S. Soltys and Christopher Soltys both of Trenton; son in law Joseph F. Soltys of Trenton; as well as grandnephews, grandnieces and great grandnieces and nephews in Poland. Born in Dabrowka Oswchowska, Poland, Stanislawa came to the U.S. in 1964 and has been a North Trenton resident ever since. She retired in 1990 after 26 years of service as a Glazer at the former General Porcelain Plant on Pennsylvania Avenue. She enjoyed tending her home vegetable and flower gardens. Stanislawa was an excellent baker, and her baked goods were very popular among her co-workers and neighbors. Funeral will be held Saturday morning June 8 at 10:30am from the Winowicz Funeral Chapel 865 Brunswick Avenue North Trenton. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00am from St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church with Rev. Dr. Jacek W. Labinski presiding. Burial will follow in St. Hedwig’s Cemetery, Ewing Township. Calling hours will be from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday evening and again Saturday morning at 9:30am to 10:30am both at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests Mass Cards in her memory.
Published in The Trentonian on June 6, 2019