Winowicz Funeral Chapel
865 Brunswick Ave
Trenton, NJ 08638
(609) 393-1652
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Winowicz Funeral Chapel
865 Brunswick Ave
Trenton, NJ 08638
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Winowicz Funeral Chapel
865 Brunswick Ave
Trenton, NJ 08638
Liturgy
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Hedwig's Church
North Trenton, NJ
Stefania Doroba Obituary
Stefania Doroba, age 79 of South River, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Shore Meadows Nursing Center. Born in Poland, she had lived in South River for many years. Before her retirement, Stefania worked as a baker for Sunshine Biscuit in Sayreville. Daughters late Jan and Sofia Chmiel Doroba; sister late Joseph and Frank and Edward Doroba; Julia Rog and several of their brothers and sisters in Poland. Surviving are her brothers Mitchell and Henry and her sisters Helen and Mary, along with many beloved nieces and nephews; 2 Sisters Mary Cwik of South River and Helen Augustine of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 2 Brothers and sister in laws Henry and Ewa Doroba of Lawrenceville and Mitchell and Jackie Doroba of Columbus; as well as many nieces and nephews locally and in Poland. Born in Nockowa, Poland. Came to US in 1962 and resided in mostly South River since then. She was employed over thirty years with Sunshine Bakery and then with Kellogg’s Company in Sayreville. Enjoyed being a homemaker and treating her family with her cooking skills, especially preparing pot roast. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 11 am at Winowicz Funeral Home, 865 Brunswick Avenue Trenton, NJ with an 11:30 am mass to follow at St. Hedwig’s Church in North Trenton. Burial will take place at St. Hedwig’s Cemetery in Ewing Township following the funeral liturgy. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Stefania’s memory to Alzheimer’s Disease Research.
Published in The Trentonian on Sept. 10, 2019
